Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Kyle Joseph is a Scotland Under-21 international

Oxford United have signed Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old started his career with Wigan before joining the Swans in the summer of 2021.

He spent the first half of last season on loan in League One with Cheltenham, where he scored four goals in 19 league appearances.

"I'm delighted to be here and have already sensed a good feeling around the club," Joseph told the U's website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.