Lawrence Shankland scored as Hearts drew 1-1 with Hibernian on Sunday

Heart of Midlothian's Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich will be shown live on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

The match in Switzerland kicks off at 18:00 BST on Thursday, with coverage starting at 17:45.

Commentary of Rangers' Champions League play-off first leg with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday will be available on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, DAB and 810MW.

The match at Ibrox kicks off at 20:00, with coverage from 19:00.

Both Hearts and Rangers are guaranteed European group stage football even if they are unsuccessful in their play-off ties.

Hearts, returning to European competition after a six-year absence, would drop into the Conference League if they lose to Zurich while last season's Europa League finalists Rangers would end up in that competition if they are knocked out of the Champions League by Dutch side PSV.