Ange Postecoglou has added the likes of Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy to his squad

Ange Postecoglou says he is keen to add "maybe one or two" more players to his Celtic squad before the summer transfer window closes.

But the Scottish champions' manager insists "at the moment we're not talking to anybody and there's nothing on the horizon".

Newspaper reports have linked Celtic with two strikers - Barcelona's Alex Collado and Marseille's Bamba Dieng.

"Neither of them are on my radar," Postecoglou told BBC Scotland.

"But, as I said before, we'll stay active in the market. There's still the possibility of some guys to move out and, if the right individual comes along, we'll do our work then."

Postecoglou again stressed that retaining last season's loanees - centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham and winger Jota from Benfica - were his priority and that further new additions were not dependent on anyone leaving.

"Squad depth is key for us this year in terms of recruiting," he said. "We did a lot of business last year in creating a strong foundation and signing Cameron and Jota was probably the key part of our transfer policy this year to make them permanent.

"We felt they would improve us because they are going to improve and, after that, it was about filling in the gaps that I thought existed last year.

"We got stretched as a group and there were areas we were really light on - and our strategy has been to try to strengthen the squad in those areas."

Postecoglou says he has "done that in the most part" with the arrival of left-back Alexandro Bernabei from Atletico Lanus, midfielder Aaron Mooy from Shanghai Port, goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist from Dundee United and centre-back Moritz Jenz on loan from Lorient.

"There might be one or two areas, but more important than specific positions is just the right fit - another player who can maybe play a couple of positions and help us through our schedule and also be a contributor at our level," he added.