Championship
NorwichNorwich City20:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Millwall

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 23McLean
  • 10Dowell
  • 46Gibbs
  • 26Núñez
  • 21Sinani
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 7Rashica
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 28Gunn

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 11Malone
  • 39Honeyman
  • 14Burey
  • 7Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 5Cooper
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Flemming
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Shackleton
  • 21Voglsammer
Referee:
Robert Jones

Friday 19th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn43016429
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Sheff Utd42116427
5Millwall42117617
6Cardiff42113217
7Preston41301016
8Reading420256-16
9Blackpool420223-16
10Rotherham31205145
11Sunderland41217705
12Burnley41213305
13Birmingham41213305
14Swansea412146-25
15Bristol City41126604
16QPR411256-14
17Norwich411245-14
18Stoke411257-24
19Wigan30302203
20Middlesbrough403178-13
21Huddersfield410356-13
22West Brom403134-13
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

