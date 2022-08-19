Norwich City v Millwall

NorwichNorwich City20:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 23McLean
- 10Dowell
- 46Gibbs
- 26Núñez
- 21Sinani
- 24Sargent
- 25Hernández
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 7Rashica
- 14Cantwell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 20A Ramsey
- 22Pukki
- 28Gunn
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 4Hutchinson
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 8Mitchell
- 23Saville
- 11Malone
- 39Honeyman
- 14Burey
- 7Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 5Cooper
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Flemming
- 15Cresswell
- 16Shackleton
- 21Voglsammer
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match report to follow