Partick Thistle climbed top of the Scottish Championship after thrashing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Brian Graham's double rewarded the rampant home team's first-half dominance at Firhill.
Kevin Holt added a penalty and Anton Dowds thumped in a late header as Inverness' unbeaten start to the season crumbled in a feeble display.
George Oakley headed an injury-time consolation to deny Ian McCall's men a first league clean sheet.
Steven Lawless' superb reverse pass found Cole McKinnon to roll the ball across for Graham to open the scoring.
The impressive Scott Tiffoney pounced on a dreadful backpass from Robbie Deas to tee up Graham for a simple second, and the striker had a chance to complete his hat-trick after the break, only to fluff his attempted chip.
Holt slotted a penalty after David Carson felled Graham, before Dowds met Harry Milne's cross with a crashing header to make it 4-0.
Oakley mustered the Highlanders' response in the final seconds, heading home from a corner.
Victory moves the Maryhill club a point clear of Dundee, who are among the eight Championship sides in action on Saturday, with Inverness two points off the top.
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "Near perfect. We lost a goal from a set-play which put a real dampener on the night. Other than that, we were very good.
"We could have scored more goals, there was a real desire about us. We've beaten a really good Inverness team who will be up there at the end of the season."
Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "I'm sore. Gutted, to be honest. Partick Thistle were the better team all over the park. We gave them a helping hand with a few of the goals.
"No excuses, we weren't good enough. I'm sure we'll get a reaction. My team have been brilliant all season and haven't let me down too many times."
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 16HodsonSubstituted forBrownlieat 45'minutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 23DochertySubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
- 8BanniganBooked at 13mins
- 11LawlessSubstituted forWestonat 85'minutes
- 15McKinnon
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 74'minutes
- 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 5Brownlie
- 6Turner
- 10Dowds
- 17Weston
- 18Akinola
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 27Lyon
Inverness CT
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ridgers
- 16HydeSubstituted forCarsonat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
- 23Delaney
- 5Deas
- 3Harper
- 17MackaySubstituted forBoydat 62'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
- 9MckayBooked at 34mins
- 24Samuels
- 10DoranSubstituted forOakleyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 8Carson
- 14Oakley
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
- 30Boyd
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 2,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Tony Weston replaces Steven Lawless.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 0. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Milne with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Post update
Foul by Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.