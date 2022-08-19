Close menu
Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle4Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Partick Thistle 4-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Hosts go top of Championship

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Brian Graham doubled his tally from a defensive error
Partick Thistle climbed top of the Scottish Championship after thrashing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Brian Graham's double rewarded the rampant home team's first-half dominance at Firhill.

Kevin Holt added a penalty and Anton Dowds thumped in a late header as Inverness' unbeaten start to the season crumbled in a feeble display.

George Oakley headed an injury-time consolation to deny Ian McCall's men a first league clean sheet.

Steven Lawless' superb reverse pass found Cole McKinnon to roll the ball across for Graham to open the scoring.

The impressive Scott Tiffoney pounced on a dreadful backpass from Robbie Deas to tee up Graham for a simple second, and the striker had a chance to complete his hat-trick after the break, only to fluff his attempted chip.

Holt slotted a penalty after David Carson felled Graham, before Dowds met Harry Milne's cross with a crashing header to make it 4-0.

Oakley mustered the Highlanders' response in the final seconds, heading home from a corner.

Victory moves the Maryhill club a point clear of Dundee, who are among the eight Championship sides in action on Saturday, with Inverness two points off the top.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "Near perfect. We lost a goal from a set-play which put a real dampener on the night. Other than that, we were very good.

"We could have scored more goals, there was a real desire about us. We've beaten a really good Inverness team who will be up there at the end of the season."

Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "I'm sore. Gutted, to be honest. Partick Thistle were the better team all over the park. We gave them a helping hand with a few of the goals.

"No excuses, we weren't good enough. I'm sure we'll get a reaction. My team have been brilliant all season and haven't let me down too many times."

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 16HodsonSubstituted forBrownlieat 45'minutes
  • 2McMillan
  • 4Holt
  • 3Milne
  • 23DochertySubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
  • 8BanniganBooked at 13mins
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forWestonat 85'minutes
  • 15McKinnon
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 74'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forDowdsat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Turner
  • 10Dowds
  • 17Weston
  • 18Akinola
  • 19Mullen
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 27Lyon

Inverness CT

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ridgers
  • 16HydeSubstituted forCarsonat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 23Delaney
  • 5Deas
  • 3Harper
  • 17MackaySubstituted forBoydat 62'minutes
  • 18Allardice
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
  • 9MckayBooked at 34mins
  • 24Samuels
  • 10DoranSubstituted forOakleyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 8Carson
  • 14Oakley
  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw
  • 30Boyd
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
2,632

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 1. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Harper with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Tony Weston replaces Steven Lawless.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Inverness CT 0. Anton Dowds (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Milne with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Lawless.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle).

  20. Post update

    Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle421110737
2Dundee32017526
3Ayr31205415
4Inverness CT41216605
5Queen's Park31116604
6Morton31113304
7Hamilton30304403
8Cove Rangers310235-23
9Raith Rovers310224-23
10Arbroath302124-22
View full Scottish Championship table

