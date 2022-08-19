Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Brian Graham doubled his tally from a defensive error

Partick Thistle climbed top of the Scottish Championship after thrashing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Brian Graham's double rewarded the rampant home team's first-half dominance at Firhill.

Kevin Holt added a penalty and Anton Dowds thumped in a late header as Inverness' unbeaten start to the season crumbled in a feeble display.

George Oakley headed an injury-time consolation to deny Ian McCall's men a first league clean sheet.

Steven Lawless' superb reverse pass found Cole McKinnon to roll the ball across for Graham to open the scoring.

The impressive Scott Tiffoney pounced on a dreadful backpass from Robbie Deas to tee up Graham for a simple second, and the striker had a chance to complete his hat-trick after the break, only to fluff his attempted chip.

Holt slotted a penalty after David Carson felled Graham, before Dowds met Harry Milne's cross with a crashing header to make it 4-0.

Oakley mustered the Highlanders' response in the final seconds, heading home from a corner.

Victory moves the Maryhill club a point clear of Dundee, who are among the eight Championship sides in action on Saturday, with Inverness two points off the top.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "Near perfect. We lost a goal from a set-play which put a real dampener on the night. Other than that, we were very good.

"We could have scored more goals, there was a real desire about us. We've beaten a really good Inverness team who will be up there at the end of the season."

Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "I'm sore. Gutted, to be honest. Partick Thistle were the better team all over the park. We gave them a helping hand with a few of the goals.

"No excuses, we weren't good enough. I'm sure we'll get a reaction. My team have been brilliant all season and haven't let me down too many times."