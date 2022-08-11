Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL are in talks with Sky over a new £30m per year broadcasting deal that would run from 2025 to 2029. The current arrangement between the parties is a £25m per year contract. (Sun) external-link

Under the proposed new contract, more matches would be shown live. (Record) external-link

And there would be a pay-per-view option for clubs. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as transfer target for Manchester City and his former club Celtic could receive a cash windfall as a result of any deal. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Josh Clarke on a two-year deal, the stopper leaving Glenavon. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will listen to offers for attacker Josh Ginnelly. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

LASK's Slovakian forward Adam Griger, 18, is close to joining Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibs captain and defender Paul Hanlon is close to a first-team return following injury. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts is faces months out with a hamstring injury. (Sun) external-link

However, the news is better for Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson after a scan on his injury. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is "not really worried about getting every player into the team" after a busy summer of recruitment at Pittodrie. (Record) external-link