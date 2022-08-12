Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley wore shirts with HEX.com branding in two fixtures

Barnsley have ended their relationship with shirt sponsor HEX.com following an investigation into homophobic social media posts allegedly made following the announcement of their partnership.

The decision comes just seven days external-link after the League One club announced the deal with the cryptocurrency firm.

In a statement, external-link the Tykes said that they had "taken steps to end the relationship with immediate effect."

They added they "valued their fans and core beliefs above everything else."

Homophobic tweets from two individuals thanked by HEX.com's Brent Morrissey when the deal went through circulated in the days after the announcement.

Barnsley FC's Supporters Trust had questioned the club external-link over its involvement with the firm earlier in the week, with the Tykes later pledging to investigate.

On Wednesday Morrissey released a statement external-link saying the two individuals concerned were not associated with the deal "in any official or legal capacity."

Rainbow Reds, Barnsley's official LGBTQ+ supporters group, said they were delighted with the club's decision to end their relationship with the company.