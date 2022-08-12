Barnsley end shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency firm over homophobic tweets
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have ended their relationship with shirt sponsor HEX.com following an investigation into homophobic social media posts allegedly made following the announcement of their partnership.
The decision comes just seven days after the League One club announced the deal with the cryptocurrency firm.
In a statement, the Tykes said that they had "taken steps to end the relationship with immediate effect."
They added they "valued their fans and core beliefs above everything else."
Homophobic tweets from two individuals thanked by HEX.com's Brent Morrissey when the deal went through circulated in the days after the announcement.
Barnsley FC's Supporters Trust had questioned the club over its involvement with the firm earlier in the week, with the Tykes later pledging to investigate.
On Wednesday Morrissey released a statement saying the two individuals concerned were not associated with the deal "in any official or legal capacity."
Rainbow Reds, Barnsley's official LGBTQ+ supporters group, said they were delighted with the club's decision to end their relationship with the company.
"Nobody is exempt from making mistakes, and despite this being a relatively large error - we fully forgive the club for any wrong-doing," the group said.