Bristol City v Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 4Naismith
- 5Atkinson
- 7Scott
- 30MassengoBooked at 36mins
- 8Williams
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 15Conway
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 9Martin
- 10King
- 12O'Leary
- 16Pring
- 19Tanner
- 25Klose
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 3BaganSubstituted forSimpsonat 8'minutes
- 35Rinomhota
- 6Wintle
- 19Sawyers
- 11O'Dowda
- 36Watters
- 10Ojo
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 9Etete
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene-Bidace
- 26Simpson
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Watters (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a through ball.
Booking
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).
Post update
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Post update
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alex Scott.
Post update
Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).
Post update
Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City).
Post update
Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).
Post update
Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.