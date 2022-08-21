Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0CardiffCardiff City0

Bristol City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Atkinson
  • 7Scott
  • 30MassengoBooked at 36mins
  • 8Williams
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 15Conway
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 9Martin
  • 10King
  • 12O'Leary
  • 16Pring
  • 19Tanner
  • 25Klose

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 3BaganSubstituted forSimpsonat 8'minutes
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 36Watters
  • 10Ojo

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Watters (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a through ball.

  4. Booking

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

  6. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  8. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alex Scott.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

  14. Post update

    Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

  20. Post update

    Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd531194510
2Watford52304229
3Reading53026609
4Blackburn530267-19
5Sunderland52218718
6Cardiff52213218
7Hull522178-18
8Norwich52126517
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Rotherham41306246
13West Brom51318626
14Wigan41303216
15Burnley51316606
16Bristol City51226605
17QPR512267-15
18Luton512234-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport