Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

For a third week in a row, there are four Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

Four teams in the division are still looking for their first league win of 2022-23.

Here's the team news and stats...

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Shayden Morris, the winger signed from Fleetwood Town, could make his Aberdeen debut, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is close to a comeback after training on Thursday following a thigh injury.

But on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson misses out with a knock picked up last weekend, while winger Callum Roberts is out for eight to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury and midfielder Connor Barron remains sidelined.

Motherwell left-back Jake Carroll is likely to be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his patella tendon in training.

Centre-back Ricki Lamie will complete a two-game suspension, while Nathan McGinley remains out, but fellow midfielder Callum Slattery is available for the first time following his two-match ban.

Did you know? Aberdeen have only won one of their past eight meetings with Motherwell, who have won three of their past four league games at Pittodrie.

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Hibernian (15:00)

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have an unchanged squad with James Penrice and Morgan Boyes closing in on a return from injury but unlikely to be involved this weekend.

Fellow defender Tom Parkes is expected to be sidelined for the majority of the season with a knee injury.

Hibernian will have Jair Tavares available after the forward was suspended for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Heart of Midlothian.

Midfielder Josh Campbell is likely to miss out after going off in the second half of the Edinburgh derby with a knock, while Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady, Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Lewis Stevenson remain out.

Did you know? Livingston have won each of their past three meetings with Hibernian, who are winless in their three most recent visits to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos is pushing for a starting place having come off the bench in Rangers' latest two games after recovering from injury.

But centre-half Filip Helander and midfielder Ianis Hagi remain long-term absentees.

Former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips is in contention to make his St Johnstone debut after signing this week, while fit-again centre-half Liam Gordon could make his first appearance this season after coming through a midweek B-team game.

However, midfielder Murray Davidson is still suspended and David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Tony Gallacher remain out long term.

Did you know? Rangers won all three games with St Johnstone last season since the Perth side won on penalties at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup in April 2021, but that was their only win in their latest 14 meetings.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Ross County

St Mirren are without Declan Gallagher through suspension after the centre-half was sent off in the first-half of the loss to Aberdeen last weekend.

Left-back Scott Tanser remains out with what is thought to be a combination of a hamstring and back injury.

Ross County full-back Connor Randall drops out after fracturing a bone in his leg in last weekend's defeat by Celtic.

Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Did you know? St Mirren have only lost one of their past eight home games against Ross County, who are on a run of five straight Premiership defeats.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Winger Jordan Jones, midfielder Blair Alston and defender Chris Stokes are back in contention for Kilmarnock after recovering from various injuries, while on-loan centre-half Lewis Mayo returns to the squad after being ineligible to play against parent club Rangers last weekend.

On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings and midfielder Scott Robinson remain out, while right-back Lee Hodson has joined Partick Thistle on loan.

Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh will be assessed after two days of training after missing out last weekend through illness.

Reo Hatate will be given another week to work back from a minor muscle issue rather than be risked on the artificial surface at Rugby Park, while fellow Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost eight of their past nine meetings with Celtic, who are unbeaten in 34 Premiership matches.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee United (15:00)

Stephen Kingsley is poised to return for Hearts after missing the opening two league games with a hamstring injury, while fellow defender Michael Smith is also fit for selection despite going off in some discomfort in the second half of last weekend's 1-1 draw away to city rivals Hibs.

Midfielder Beni Baningime, who is likely to be out until the turn of the year with an ACL injury, is the only absentee.

Dundee United head cach Jack Ross will assess his squad after Thursday's morale-and-energy-sapping 7-0 hammering by AZ Alkmaar.

Scott McMann could come back in after Australia left-back Aziz Behich had a difficult debut in the Netherlands, while Peter Pawlett remains sidelined.

Did you know? Hearts have won five of their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United, who are yet to win in the league this season.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team