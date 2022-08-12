Omar Bogle (2nd right) scored his first goal for Newport County in the opening day draw at Sutton

Newport County's Omar Bogle has a goal target for the season - but the former Cardiff City forward is keeping it to himself.

Even his wife Farida is in the dark over the number the 29-year-old striker has in his mind.

Bogle said: "My missus asked me the other day 'what is your target for goals' and I said 'I can't tell you'.

"I could not even share it with my missus, so if I tell you guys she would be raging at me!"

Bogle, set to lead the Newport front line in the League Two game at Bradford on Saturday, admitted: "She was angry with me for about half an hour because I would not tell her that!"

Newport manager James Rowberry believes Bogle has matured since he coached the player at Cardiff.

The Rowberry connection was a key factor in Bogle joining Newport from Hartlepool in the summer.

"I have a good relationship with him from my time at Cardiff," said Bogle.

"I know how he works, he knows how I work and what I need to function and get the best out of me. He understands me as a person.

"For me the main thing is to always try and play for a manager who understands me and the gaffer knows me down to a tee."

Bogle is already off the mark this season and Newport were boosted by Tuesday's shock 3-2 Carabao Cup victory at Championship Luton, when fellow strikers Lewis Collins and Chanka Zimba also opened their goal accounts.

Sandwell-born Bogle is convinced Newport have the firepower to overcome the loss of last season's League Two top scorer Dom Telford, who netted 25 goals.

"Once we nail down our roles in the team and build up our relationships together, we know the boys will provide chances and it's up to us to put them away," he said.

"I don't know who told me to choose this job or choose being a striker but I did. It's part and and parcel of it now. I like the pressure. I embrace it now and I put a lot of pressure on myself to score goals, I always want to score goals and play every game."

As Newport look for their first league win, defender James Clark is available for a first outing after a hip injury.

However, Bournemouth loanee Nathan Moriah-Welsh's availability is "touch and go" because the club are awaiting international clearance.