Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford struggled against Brighton in United's first game of the season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he expects Marcus Rashford to remain with the club this season.

Rashford's representatives met with French side Paris St-Germain, who have a long-term interest in the player.

But Ten Hag wants the England forward, 24, to remain at Old Trafford.

"He's really important, you have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United," he said.

Rashford struggled last season - failing to make an impact after missing the start of the campaign following shoulder surgery.

He scored four goals in 25 Premier League appearances and lost his place in the national squad.

But he started Sunday's Premier League opener which ended in a 2-1 defeat by Brighton.

In a turbulent week following the Brighton loss, United have withdrawn from talks with former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic but negotiations are at an advanced stage with Juventus' midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Ten Hag refused to discuss individual targets but is adamant he is on the same page as the club with regard to potential signings.

And, asked by BBC Sport whether he expected to have a stronger and more rounded squad when the transfer window closes on 1 September than he has now, he said: "We have to. I am convinced we will have."

He added: "I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well. I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."

Ten Hag confirmed striker Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's trip to Brentford, but Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention after his substitute appearance against Brighton.

"He has had a good training week," said Ten Hag. "He has had two half games now [including pre-season]. We will see tomorrow."

Rashford to PSG is an interesting move

French football journalist Julien Laurens speaking to Euro League Podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live

PSG want him as a forward to come and strengthen the attacking line. He is the player they want, but I don't think they will let him go and I think he will be happy to stay at Man Utd.

It was interesting from PSG to move to someone like him. It is not strange because he is talented but he has been out of form for 18 months and would need to relaunch his career.

It could be partly the agent game, but PSG asked the agent to come and meet them. They met, they discussed positions and contracts, which means there was a positive response from the Rashford entourage. We also know Rashford and Kylian Mbappe are quite good friends.