Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Guthrie helped Northampton finish fourth in League Two in 2021-22

Northampton Town captain Jon Guthrie has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

Defender Guthrie, 30, was included in the League 2 Team of the Season in 2021-22 and would have been out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

"Jon has been top-class for us over the last year," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady, calling Guthrie a "key figure".

"We wanted to move now to secure his services."

"In a young squad with a lot of potential, he is a perfect role model for some of the younger players."

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting said there was "a lot of interest" before the start of the season after Guthrie scored eight times in 53 appearances during his first year since joining from Livingston in 2021.

"It is a big statement from the club that we have not only turned down those repeated offers but have secured Jon on a longer term contract," added Whiting.

"Those offers were substantial and the club and the owners deserve a lot of credit for turning those down and making sure Jon stayed a Cobbler."