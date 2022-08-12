Last updated on .From the section Irish

Andy Lyons and Cameron Dummigan in action at the Brandywell

Derry City had to settle for a point as they drew 0-0 with league leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

Will Patching's first half penalty was saved by Alan Mannus.

In the second period the hosts continued to apply the pressure. Michael Duffy was denied by a fine save from his first touch before Ryan Graydo crashed one off the post.

Rovers held on for a draw at Foyleside which leaves Derry still eight points off the top in third place.

"It should have been all three points. We created numerous chances and their goalkeeper kept them in the game," City manager Ruaidhri Higgins lamented after the game.

"The first half was 50-50 - obviously we missed a penalty and we maybe slightly shaded it.

"The second half was one-way traffic, I thought we were excellent - we pinned them in and they couldn't get out.

"Without doubt we deserved to win the game but football is about putting the ball in the back of the net."

Derry City's only win in the last 16 meetings with Rovers came when these sides met back in February.

Patching netted from 12 yards that night but when presented with the chance from the spot this time he was denied by Mannus who guessed the right way.

The Candystripes were without a win in five at the Brandywell coming into tonight's game bur were much the stronger outfit.

Mannus was called upon again as substitute Duffy forced the keeper into a smart stop with his first touch of the game.

Rovers had won on six consecutive visits to Derry before Derry's 2-1 win in February and almost took the lead early in the second half only for Brian Maher to keep the score level.

After three wins in their last four league games, Ruaidhri Higgins' men continued to push.

Graydon was particularly unfortunate to see his effort come back off the inside of the post.

In the end City were made settle for a share of the spoils as Rovers turned to their bench and began to get a foothold in the game.

Derry are now four points off Dundalk in second with a game in hand.