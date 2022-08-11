Last updated on .From the section European Football

Filip Kostic was greeted by Juventus fans as he arrived in Turin for his medical on Thursday

Juventus have completed the signing of Serbia left winger Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 29-year-old, who has 48 caps for Serbia, joins the Italian giants on a four-year deal after helping Eintracht win last season's Europa League.

Juve have agreed to pay the German side 12m euros (£10.2m) plus up to 4.5m euros (£3.8m) in add-ons.

Kostic, Juve's fourth summer signing, scored 33 goals in 172 games after joining Eintracht from Hamburg in 2018.

Juve have also bought Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino and signed both Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria on free transfers.

Kostic scored twice as Eintracht won at the Nou Camp to knock Barcelona out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals and is the only midfielder to have scored at least four goals in each of the past seven Bundesliga seasons, after leaving Dutch side Groningen for Stuttgart in 2014.

He also created the most chances (87) and delivered the most crosses from open play (218) in the Bundesliga last season.