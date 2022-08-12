Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England Euro 2022 winners Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer of 2022.

Mead was named Euro 2022's best player after winning the Golden Boot award given to the tournament's top scorer.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner, is nominated too.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr, who scored 20 goals in the Women's Super League in 2021-22, is also in the running for the prize.

Organisers will announce the winner on 17 October.

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley to secure a first major trophy for a senior England team since the men won the 1966 World Cup.

Bronze, 30, came second behind United States legend Megan Rapinoe for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Arsenal's Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has also been nominated.

2022 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

Selma Bacha (Lyon, France)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germain, France)

Catarina Macario (Lyon, United States)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, United States)

Beth Mead (Arsenal, England)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris St-Germain, France)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, United States)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)