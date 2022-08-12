Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

El Mizouni played 12 times for League One side Ipswich last season

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Idris El Mizouni on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old progressed through Ipswich's academy and made the first of his 25 appearances for the club in March 2019.

He has spent time on loan with Cambridge United during two spells and more recently with Grimsby Town.

In 2019 he was awarded his only international cap to date in a friendly for Tunisia.

"I think it's a good move for me, I'm 21 now and I want a full season under my belt," El Mizouni said external-link .

"This will help me get better as a player, and hopefully, we can go up too, which is something I want to be part of."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.