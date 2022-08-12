Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Smithies made 100 appearances for Cardiff

Former Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies has joined Leicester City on a free transfer - their first summer signing.

The 32-year-old, who also played for QPR and Huddersfield, has agreed a two-year deal with Brendan Rodgers' side.

Smithies, who left Cardiff in the summer after his contract expired, will bolster the goalkeeping ranks following Kasper Schmeichel's departure to Nice.

"I've played against quite a lot of the lads, so I'm sure I'll fit in well," Smithies said.

"I've played a lot of games in my career, the majority of them in the Championship, and my role here might be a little different. I might be more of a team player, supporting and being ready to step in as soon as I'm asked to," he added.

"It's up to me to push the lads as far as I can, try and get in the team, and make sure I'm a good character around the place who can help the lads."

