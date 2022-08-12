Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Ashley Fletcher's last start for Watford came in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester in the FA Cup in January

Wigan Athletic have signed Watford striker Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old joined the Hornets on a free transfer from Middlesbrough last summer but has only made three league appearances for the club.

He was loaned out to MLS side New York Red Bulls for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The Latics, who have drawn their opening two Championship games, host Bristol City on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.