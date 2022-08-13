Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Alex Mowatt has scored 38 goals in 320 career appearances

Middlesbrough have signed West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old joined the Baggies from Barnsley in July last year and made 34 league appearances in 2021-22.

Mowatt, who started his career with Leeds, came on as a late substitute for his parent club against Boro on the opening weekend of the season.

Chris Wilder's men, who host Sheffield United on Sunday, have taken one point from their opening two league games.

