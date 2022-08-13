Last updated on .From the section Watford

Keinan Davis helped Nottingham Forest to a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in last season's Championship play-off final

Watford have signed Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old ended last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and scored five goals in 14 appearances as they won promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

He joined Villa from non-league Biggleswade Town in 2015.

Rob Edwards' Hornets have won two of their three Championship games so far this season.

