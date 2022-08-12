Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers beat Heart of Midlothian to lift the Scottish Cup last season

Scottish Cup replays have been scrapped for this season's competition beyond the preliminary round, which kicks-off on Saturday, 27 August.

It follows a vote of the Scottish FA's member clubs.

Replays were already not required from the fourth round onwards but will now also no longer take place in rounds one, two and three.

Extra-time and penalties will be used to decide matches in all those rounds, if required.

Scottish Cup dates

Preliminary round: weekend of Saturday, 27 August

First round: weekend of Saturday, 17 September

Second round: weekend of Saturday, 22 October

Third round: weekend of Saturday, 26 November

Fourth round: weekend of Saturday, 21 January

Fifth round: weekend of Saturday, 11 February

Quarter-finals: weekend of Saturday, 11 March

Semi-finals: Saturday, 29 April and Sunday, 30 April

Final: Saturday, 3 June