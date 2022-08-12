Scottish Cup: Clubs vote to end most replays this season
Scottish Cup replays have been scrapped for this season's competition beyond the preliminary round, which kicks-off on Saturday, 27 August.
It follows a vote of the Scottish FA's member clubs.
Replays were already not required from the fourth round onwards but will now also no longer take place in rounds one, two and three.
Extra-time and penalties will be used to decide matches in all those rounds, if required.
Scottish Cup dates
Preliminary round: weekend of Saturday, 27 August
First round: weekend of Saturday, 17 September
Second round: weekend of Saturday, 22 October
Third round: weekend of Saturday, 26 November
Fourth round: weekend of Saturday, 21 January
Fifth round: weekend of Saturday, 11 February
Quarter-finals: weekend of Saturday, 11 March
Semi-finals: Saturday, 29 April and Sunday, 30 April
Final: Saturday, 3 June