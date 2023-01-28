Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th January 2023

  • CoventryCoventry City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • HullHull City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00WatfordWatford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883429544
4Blackburn28141133135-443
5Norwich28126104031942
6Middlesbrough28126104235742
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13QPR28108103134-338
14Reading28114133142-1137
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport