Hartlepool United v Bradford City

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Bradford City 1.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 23Menayese
- 24Lacey
- 3Ferguson
- 8Featherstone
- 20Sylla
- 7Hastie
- 10Cooke
- 11McDonald
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 4Niang
- 6Shelton
- 12Grey
- 14Paterson
- 19Hamilton
- 21Letheren
- 26Tumilty
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 45mins
- 12Banks
- 20Chapman
- 7Angol
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 13Doyle
- 14Foulds
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 21Young
- 23Harratt
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).
Jake Hastie (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City).
Post update
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romoney Crichlow.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Mohamad Sylla.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.
Foul by Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United).
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
