League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United1BradfordBradford City1

Hartlepool United v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 23Menayese
  • 24Lacey
  • 3Ferguson
  • 8Featherstone
  • 20Sylla
  • 7Hastie
  • 10Cooke
  • 11McDonald
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 4Niang
  • 6Shelton
  • 12Grey
  • 14Paterson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 21Letheren
  • 26Tumilty

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 45mins
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 7Angol
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 13Doyle
  • 14Foulds
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 21Young
  • 23Harratt
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Bradford City 1.

  2. Booking

    Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    Jake Hastie (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City).

  8. Post update

    Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romoney Crichlow.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Ferguson.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.

  12. Post update

    Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Mohamad Sylla.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Cooke.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United).

  20. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford431082610
2Leyton Orient431051410
3Northampton431096310
4Stevenage431063310
5Barrow43018629
6Crewe43016429
7Doncaster42206428
8Walsall42117347
9Harrogate42115327
10Mansfield42026516
11Carlisle31203215
12Bradford51225505
13Wimbledon412167-15
14Tranmere41124314
15Colchester411245-14
16Sutton United411234-14
17Grimsby311123-14
18Stockport410357-23
19Swindon403125-33
20Hartlepool503227-53
21Gillingham410317-63
22Crawley401325-31
23Newport401337-41
24Rochdale400415-40
View full League Two table

