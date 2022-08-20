Swindon Town v Rochdale

SwindonSwindon Town15:00RochdaleRochdale
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Salford
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Leyton Orient
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|10
|3
|Northampton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|3
|10
|4
|Stevenage
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|5
|Barrow
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|6
|Crewe
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|7
|Doncaster
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|8
|8
|Walsall
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|7
|9
|Harrogate
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|10
|Mansfield
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|6
|11
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|12
|Bradford
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|5
|13
|Wimbledon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|14
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|15
|Colchester
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|16
|Sutton United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|17
|Grimsby
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|18
|Stockport
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|19
|Swindon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|20
|Hartlepool
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|21
|Gillingham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|22
|Crawley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|23
|Newport
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|24
|Rochdale
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|-4
|0
