St Johnstone v Aberdeen

|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|10
|2
|Celtic
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|3
|Hearts
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Motherwell
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|5
|Livingston
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|6
|Hibernian
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|7
|Aberdeen
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|3
|8
|St Mirren
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|9
|St Johnstone
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|10
|Dundee Utd
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|11
|Kilmarnock
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|1
|12
|Ross County
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
