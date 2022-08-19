Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves record signing Matheus Nunes could make his debut at Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who played every minute of the first two games of the season, is ruled out with a muscle injury sustained against Chelsea.

Summer signing Clement Lenglet is fit again, while Oliver Skipp has resumed training following a pre-season injury.

Wolves could give a debut to record signing Matheus Nunes following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

Joao Moutinho returned to training this week and could make his first appearance of the season.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was a bit disappointed with Tottenham's performance against Chelsea last weekend.

Spurs showed good character to come back and get a draw but that result was more to do with poor refereeing decisions and luck as far as I could see.

Wolves' biggest issue last year was they didn't score enough goals despite having some very talented players.

Tottenham clearly don't have that problem. It will be interesting to see if Antonio Conte starts with Richarlison this time, but either way they will have too much firepower for Wolves to handle.

Prediction: 3-1

Kane currently has 184 Premier League goals - tied with Sergio Aguero at Manchester City

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost four of the past seven home league meetings, as many as they had in the first 38.

Wolves have won three away games at Tottenham, more than anywhere else since returning to the top flight. Four of their five Premier League victories against Spurs have come in London.

The home team has won only one of the past 11 league fixtures; both meetings last season were won by the visiting side.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost just one of their past 13 league matches, scoring 33 goals and conceding eight.

They have earned four consecutive league wins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, equalling their best home run since leaving White Hart Lane.

Spurs could become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home in the Premier League, emulating Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's side has conceded first in both Premier League games this season to beat Southampton and draw with Chelsea. The last time they conceded first but avoided defeat in three consecutive Premier League games was in October 2010,

Son Heung-min has an unrivalled 15 Premier League goals in 2022 but has failed to score in seven meetings against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in nine Premier League games, their longest streak without a top-flight victory since a run of 17 between February 2012 and August 2018.

They had just one shot on target in their goalless draw with Fulham last week.

Bruno Lage's side have won just 29% of their Premier League fixtures without Raul Jimenez in the starting line-up (12 of 41), compared to 41% when he does start (46 of 113). The Mexican has scored in all three of Wolves' wins against Tottenham since 2018.

Wolves can lose their opening two away fixtures of a Premier League season for only the second time. They did so in their 2003-04 debut campaign: 5-1 at Blackburn Rovers and 1-0 at Manchester United.

