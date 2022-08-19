Everton v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton boss Frank Lampard awaits his side's first points of the season

TEAM NEWS

Everton boss Frank Lampard rates the chances of Allan's return from a foot injury this weekend as 50-50.

Lampard remains confident that Paris St-Germain's Idrissa Gueye will sign for a second spell with the Toffees.

Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still ill.

Manager Steve Cooper would not say if new signings Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate or Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler will be involved.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I get how important Nottingham Forest's win over West Ham was, given the number of new signings they have made, but I actually felt the Hammers should have got something from the game.

Everton badly need a similar result to kick-start their season but I don't think they are playing that badly.

The Toffees are still missing a proper centre-forward, but they looked much better against Villa when new signing Amadou Onana came on.

I fancy them here, especially because they are at home.

Prediction: 2-0

Can Nottingham Forest make it a hat-trick?

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first competitive match between Everton and Nottingham Forest since they were in the Premier League together in 1998-99. That season, the Toffees won 2-0 at the City Ground and Forest won 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Everton's 49 top-flight wins in this fixture is the most by any club against Nottingham Forest.

There has never been a draw in any of the 10 Premier League meetings. Everton have six wins and Forest four.

Everton

Everton have lost their opening two matches of a Premier League season for only the second time, and first since 2009-10. That season, they beat Wigan in their third game.

They have not lost their first three fixtures of a top-flight campaign since 1990.

The Toffees have earned just 10 points from their last 20 away games, losing 14 of them.

Frank Lampard's Derby County failed to score in both matches against Nottingham Forest in the 2018-19 Championship, although his Chelsea side beat Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup two years ago.

Nottingham Forest

Last weekend at West Ham, Taiwo Awoniyi's goal gave Nottingham Forest their first points in the Premier League for 23 years.

Forest won four of their 19 away matches in their most recent Premier League campaign in 1998-99, but one of those victories was at Goodison Park.

They have not scored a Premier League away goal since Chris Bart-Williams netted in a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on 8 May 1999.

New signing Remo Freuler played in both of Atalanta's wins against Everton in the 2017-18 Europa League group stage, including a 5-1 victory at Goodison Park.

