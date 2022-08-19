Fulham v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Summer signing Andreas Pereira has started both of Fulham's Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be hoping Andreas Pereira can recover from a minor injury sustained last week.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are both ruled out with knee injuries, while Bobby Decordova-Reid is a fitness doubt.

Brentford may be able to name Kristoffer Ajer and Sergio Canos in their squad for the first time this season.

However, central defender Ethan Pinnock remains out with a knee problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I really like what Brentford are doing, and I almost made the prediction of the century when I said they would beat United 3-0 last week. I was so unlucky that they actually scored four.

Fulham will have a real go at them, like they did against Liverpool in their last home game, so this is a much bigger test than United offered and it should be a good game.

It will be close, too. The Cottagers have drawn both their games so far, and I can see the points being shared again.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Brentford.

The Bees' solitary defeat in their past 19 away games against Fulham in all competitions was by 1-0 in April 1990 (W8, D10).

Fulham

Fulham's two points from their opening two Premier League fixtures this season is one more than they managed from their first six games in 2020.

However, they could set an unwanted club record of 13 consecutive Premier League matches without a win (D4, L8).

The Cottagers haven't won a London derby in the top flight since January 2014, a run of 24 games (D5, L19).

Alexander Mitrovic could become the first Fulham player since Steve Sidwell in 2012 to score in the club's opening two Premier League home matches of a season.

Brentford

Brentford have won eight of their past 13 Premier League games, earning 26 points.

The Bees can keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since their opening two matches of last season.

Ivan Toney has been involved in 12 goals in his past 13 league appearances for Brentford, scoring seven goals and registering five assists.

Josh Dasilva is looking to become the first player since Jordan Henderson in 2015 to score from outside the penalty area in three consecutive Premier League appearances.

