Leicester City v Southampton

Leicester's Harvey Barnes missed the first two matches of the season because of a knee problem sustained against Sevilla last month

TEAM NEWS

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes is available for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

Boubakary Soumare will not be involved because he is in discussions with other clubs about a transfer.

Southampton forward Che Adams suffered a minor injury during last week's 2-2 draw with Leeds but returned to training on Thursday.

Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott remain on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl seems to be under a bit of pressure, which seems unfair so early in the season, so it was important for him that they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Leeds last time out.

Hasenhuttl had been tinkering with playing three at the back during pre-season, but he went back to a four against Leeds and I wouldn't be surprised to see him stick with that here.

Leicester also have problems at the back, not helped by having the uncertainty over Wesley Fofana's future hanging over them, but the Foxes still have plenty of quality going forward.

There will be goals in this one, and I'm going with Brendan Rodgers to get his first win of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won 13 Premier League matches against Southampton, their most versus any opponent.

Both of Southampton's victories in the past 10 top-flight meetings were by a 2-1 scoreline at King Power Stadium, in January 2019 and January 2020 (D3, L5).

Leicester City

The Foxes could fail to win any of their opening three matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2014-15, when they had just been promoted.

Leicester's solitary home league defeat in the past 10 games came against Everton in May (W5, D4).

They have conceded an unrivalled 17 top-flight goals from corners since the start of last season.

Ayoze Perez has scored nine goals in 13 Premier League games against Southampton.

Jamie Vardy has scored 99 Premier League goals since his 30th birthday.

Southampton

Southampton came from 2-0 down against Leeds last weekend to earn their first point in six games.

Nonetheless, they have failed to win either of their opening two Premier League matches for the eighth season out of nine.

Saints are winless in eight away league games since beating Spurs 3-2 in February (D3, L5).

They have equalled the club top-flight record of conceding multiple goals in eight successive fixtures.

James Ward-Prowse scored four Premier League goals against Leicester, his joint-highest tally versus any side. Three of those goals were penalties.

