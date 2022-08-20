Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|7
|2
|Dundee
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Ayr
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5
|4
|Inverness CT
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|5
|Queen's Park
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|6
|Morton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Hamilton
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Cove Rangers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|9
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|10
|Arbroath
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
