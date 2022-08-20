Elgin City v Stranraer

ElginElgin City15:00StranraerStranraer
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|East Fife
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|4
|Stirling
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Forfar
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|Stranraer
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|8
|Annan Athletic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|9
|Elgin
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|10
|Albion
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0