Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not stand in assistant John Kennedy's way if he wants to take the vacant job at Midtjylland in Denmark. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic have yet to receive a formal approach for right-back Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Record) external-link

Celtic appear to have missed out on Barcelona winger Alex Collado. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi faces more injury frustration after a training ground knock at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to find a new club in order to fulfil his substantial potential. (Sun) external-link

Rory McKenzie says Kilmarnock will "set up to stop" Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Michael Mols "never thought" either of his fellow Dutchmen Giovanni van Bronckhorst or Ruud van Nistelrooy would go into management, with the pair now going head to head in the Champions League play-off round as Rangers take on PSV Eindhoven. (Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson reveals the club have walked away from transfer deals because the fit has not been right. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross urges Dundee United to restore pride following their 7-0 loss to AZ when they meet Hearts on Sunday. (Record) external-link