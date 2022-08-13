Truro City go top of table after 4-1 Dorchester Town victory
Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side's fitness showed as they beat Dorchester Town 4-0 to keep up their perfect start to the new season.
Andrew Neal's 12th-minute strike gave the White Tigers a 1-0 lead which they carried into half-time.
Tyler Harvey's penalty doubled the lead five minutes after the break and he got a second six minutes later, before Neal struck again with 18 minutes left.
"It was very good. It was pretty comfortable," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.
"In extreme heat I thought we handled it really well.
"We were a bit fitter than Dorchester and that showed, and a really good afternoon for us, everyone's happy."
The win puts Truro joint-top of Southern League Premier South with an identical goal difference to Swindon Supermarine.
The two sides, along with third-placed Metropolitan Police, are the only teams in the division to have won both their games so far this season.