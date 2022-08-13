Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey has scored three goals in Truro's first two games this season

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side's fitness showed as they beat Dorchester Town 4-0 to keep up their perfect start to the new season.

Andrew Neal's 12th-minute strike gave the White Tigers a 1-0 lead which they carried into half-time.

Tyler Harvey's penalty doubled the lead five minutes after the break and he got a second six minutes later, before Neal struck again with 18 minutes left.

"It was very good. It was pretty comfortable," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"In extreme heat I thought we handled it really well.

"We were a bit fitter than Dorchester and that showed, and a really good afternoon for us, everyone's happy."

The win puts Truro joint-top of Southern League Premier South with an identical goal difference to Swindon Supermarine.

The two sides, along with third-placed Metropolitan Police, are the only teams in the division to have won both their games so far this season.