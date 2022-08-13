Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forRobertoat 60'minutes
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forde Jongat 60'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forKessiéat 72'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 60'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7DembéléBooked at 14mins
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 14Depay
- 16Pjanic
- 17Aubameyang
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 19LejeuneBooked at 54mins
- 5CatenaBooked at 45mins
- 3García Torres
- 17LópezSubstituted forValentínat 62'minutes
- 21Ciss
- 7Palazón CamachoSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 79'minutes
- 8TrejoBooked at 45mins
- 18García Rivera
- 34CamelloSubstituted forFalcaoat 62'minutesBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 2Hernández
- 4Suárez
- 9Falcao
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Nteka
- 13López
- 14Sánchez Ponce
- 22Pozo la Rosa
- 23Valentín
- 28Muñoz
- 29Méndez
- 30Morro
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 81,104
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Salvi Sánchez replaces Isi Palazón because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss tries a through ball, but Iván Balliu is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Pedri.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Catena.
Booking
Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Post update
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Isi Palazón tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.