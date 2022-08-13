Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forRobertoat 60'minutes
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forde Jongat 60'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forKessiéat 72'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 60'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7DembéléBooked at 14mins

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 14Depay
  • 16Pjanic
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 20Balliu
  • 19LejeuneBooked at 54mins
  • 5CatenaBooked at 45mins
  • 3García Torres
  • 17LópezSubstituted forValentínat 62'minutes
  • 21Ciss
  • 7Palazón CamachoSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 79'minutes
  • 8TrejoBooked at 45mins
  • 18García Rivera
  • 34CamelloSubstituted forFalcaoat 62'minutesBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hernández
  • 4Suárez
  • 9Falcao
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Nteka
  • 13López
  • 14Sánchez Ponce
  • 22Pozo la Rosa
  • 23Valentín
  • 28Muñoz
  • 29Méndez
  • 30Morro
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
81,104

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamRayo Vallecano
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Salvi Sánchez replaces Isi Palazón because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss tries a through ball, but Iván Balliu is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Pedri.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Catena.

  11. Booking

    Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Isi Palazón tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  20. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11003033
2Osasuna11002113
3Espanyol10102201
4Celta Vigo10102201
5Barcelona10100001
6Rayo Vallecano10100001
7Almería00000000
8Ath Bilbao00000000
9Atl Madrid00000000
10Cádiz00000000
11Elche00000000
12Getafe00000000
13Girona00000000
14Mallorca00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Valencia00000000
19Sevilla100112-10
20Real Valladolid100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

