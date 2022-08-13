Paris Saint Germain v Montpellier

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 60mins
- 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 86'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 86'minutes
- 17VitinhaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forParedesat 70'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forSarabiaat 86'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 26Mukiele
- 44Ekitike
Montpellier
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Omlin
- 29Tchato Mbiayi
- 77Sacko
- 31Cozza
- 17Sainte-Luce
- 13Chotard
- 27MaouassaSubstituted forSouquetat 70'minutes
- 12Ferri
- 11Savanier
- 21WahiBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSakhoat 79'minutes
- 99KhazriSubstituted forGermainat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 7Nordin
- 9Germain
- 14Estève
- 16Bertaud
- 18Leroy
- 22Fayad
- 28Makouana
- 75Sakho
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Goal!
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Montpellier.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Joris Chotard (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier).
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Mamadou Sakho replaces Sepe Elye Wahi.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Valère Germain replaces Wahbi Khazri.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Falaye Sacko.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.