Nottingham Forest have completed the £20m transfer of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian scored 10 league goals in 35 appearances for Watford last season.

He started both of Watford's first two games of the season but did not feature in Watford's 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday.

Forest have also been linked with Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler and former Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

Dennis is the 13th player to join Forest this summer.

Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson headline the recruits, with the England keeper on loan from Manchester United.

The club also broke their transfer record to sign striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a reported £17m.