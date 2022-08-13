Lecce v Inter Milan

Match ends, Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2.
Line-ups
Lecce
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Falcone
- 17Gendrey
- 4ÇetinSubstituted forBlinat 21'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 6BaschirottoBooked at 32mins
- 25Gallo
- 8BistrovicSubstituted forListkowskiat 74'minutes
- 42HjulmandBooked at 90mins
- 16GonzàlezSubstituted forHelgasonat 74'minutes
- 27Strefezza Rebelato
- 77CeesaySubstituted forColomboat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forBandaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bleve
- 9Colombo
- 10Di Mariano
- 14Helgason
- 19Listkowski
- 21Brancolini
- 22Banda
- 24Frabotta
- 26Ciucci
- 29Blin
- 31Voelkerling Persson
- 80Berisha
- 83Lemmens
- 99Rodríguez Delgado
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarSubstituted forCorreaat 88'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 32Dimarco
- 36DarmianBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 57'minutes
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forDzekoat 67'minutes
- 8GosensSubstituted forBastoniat 57'minutes
- 90Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 9Dzeko
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 24Onana
- 46Zanotti
- 47Fontanarosa
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2.
Booking
Morten Hjulmand (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) with an attempt from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez following a corner.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Valentin Gendrey.
Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexis Blin (Lecce).
Offside, Lecce. Wladimiro Falcone tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Colombo is caught offside.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lameck Banda (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce).
Hand ball by Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Baschirotto.
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lameck Banda (Lecce).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lameck Banda (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Milan Skriniar.