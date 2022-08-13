Close menu
Italian Serie A
LecceLecce1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Lecce v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Lecce

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Falcone
  • 17Gendrey
  • 4ÇetinSubstituted forBlinat 21'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 6BaschirottoBooked at 32mins
  • 25Gallo
  • 8BistrovicSubstituted forListkowskiat 74'minutes
  • 42HjulmandBooked at 90mins
  • 16GonzàlezSubstituted forHelgasonat 74'minutes
  • 27Strefezza Rebelato
  • 77CeesaySubstituted forColomboat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forBandaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bleve
  • 9Colombo
  • 10Di Mariano
  • 14Helgason
  • 19Listkowski
  • 21Brancolini
  • 22Banda
  • 24Frabotta
  • 26Ciucci
  • 29Blin
  • 31Voelkerling Persson
  • 80Berisha
  • 83Lemmens
  • 99Rodríguez Delgado

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarSubstituted forCorreaat 88'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36DarmianBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 57'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forDzekoat 67'minutes
  • 8GosensSubstituted forBastoniat 57'minutes
  • 90Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 24Onana
  • 46Zanotti
  • 47Fontanarosa
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamLecceAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home21
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Booking

    Morten Hjulmand (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Lecce 1, Inter Milan 2. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) with an attempt from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Valentin Gendrey.

  7. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Blin (Lecce).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Lecce. Wladimiro Falcone tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Colombo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Lameck Banda (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Baschirotto.

  16. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lameck Banda (Lecce).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  19. Post update

    Lameck Banda (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Milan Skriniar.

Page 1 of 8


Saturday 13th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11004223
2Atalanta11002023
3Inter Milan11002113
4Torino11002113
5Bologna00000000
6Cremonese00000000
7Empoli00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Juventus00000000
10Lazio00000000
11Napoli00000000
12Roma00000000
13Salernitana00000000
14Sassuolo00000000
15Spezia00000000
16Hellas Verona00000000
17Lecce100112-10
18Monza100112-10
19Udinese100124-20
20Sampdoria100102-20
