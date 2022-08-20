Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - team news, stats & selectors

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad after missing two games with a minor knock. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for selection after being arrested and charged over an alleged road traffic offence in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

Stephen Welsh is fit following illness and fellow defender Moritz Jenz has recovered from the knock that forced him off at Kilmarnock, but Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

Craig Halkett will miss out for the visitors, who could make several changes amid their Europa League play-off. The defender suffered a hamstring injury early in Hearts' 2-1 first-leg defeat by Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 25 home league games against Hearts (W22 D3).

