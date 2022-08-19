Newcastle United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle hope to have Ryan Fraser back for Manchester City's visit

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United expect winger Ryan Fraser to be available after recovering from the back spasm that caused him to miss out against Brighton.

Matt Targett could return from a dead leg, although Dan Burn is ready to deputise at left-back again.

Manchester City's latest signing, full-back Sergio Gomez, has been named in the matchday squad.

Pep Guardiola revealed that Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are back after minor injuries.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There will be a great atmosphere at St James' Park and Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson.

I can only see a Manchester City win here, though. They have not really put a foot wrong so far.

Lots has been made of how few touches Erling Haaland had against Bournemouth but he still made one of them count with his pass to Ilkay Gundogan for the opening goal.

If the opposition are going to focus on stopping Haaland, then it is going to leave space for their other attacking players, and we already know how dangerous they are.

Prediction: 1-3

Eddie Howe has lost all 12 league encounters against Manchester City as a manager

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only win in the past 29 Premier League meetings was by 2-1 at home in January 2019.

Manchester City have won the last five meetings, scoring at least four goals in each of the past three. Only two teams have netted four goals or more in four consecutive Premier League games against an opponent - Liverpool v West Ham in 2017 and 2018 and Tottenham v Stoke in 2016 and 2017.

City have scored in each of their last 27 Premier League clashes - the longest scoring streak one team has had against another in the history of the competition.

Newcastle United

Newcastle and Manchester City are the only sides yet to concede a goal in the Premier League in 2022-23. The last time the Magpies kept a clean sheet in their first three games of a top-flight season was in 1902-03.

They can win their opening two home matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2000-01 under Bobby Robson.

Newcastle have remained unbeaten in their opening two matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2011 - their eventual 11-game unbeaten run was ended by Manchester City.

Nick Pope could become the first Newcastle goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in each of his first three games for the club.

Manchester City

Should Manchester City avoid defeat, it would be the sixth unbeaten run of 20 or more Premier League away games by a club. Manchester United hold the record of 29, set between 2020 and 2021.

Manchester City can win each of their opening three matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2016-17.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine goals and set up another eight in his past 12 league appearances.

Phil Foden could become the youngest player to make 100 top-flight league appearances under Pep Guardiola, aged 22 years and 85 days, and the second youngest player to do so for City after Micah Richards.

