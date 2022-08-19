West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Declan Rice missed West Ham's Europa Conference play-off win on Thursday because of suspension

TEAM NEWS

West Ham pair Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell return after serving bans in Thursday's Europa Conference League tie.

Thilo Kehrer made his debut in that match but Craig Dawson could miss out because of a muscle problem.

Brighton's new £14.9m left-back Pervis Estupinan is in contention to make his debut.

Jakub Moder is the only absentee as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham have lost their first two matches but they had a difficult pre-season with injuries, and I certainly don't think there is any reason to panic.

The Hammers will turn the corner soon, but they haven't beaten Brighton in 10 attempts since the Seagulls returned to the Premier League in 2017 and I don't see that run ending here.

Graham Potter's team are superbly organised and I'd back them to get something from this game too.

Prediction: 1-1

Their expected goals, a metric which determines the probability of scoring based on the quality of the chance, is 2.8

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League (D6, L4) - it's the most they've ever faced an opponent without winning, and the most Brighton have played a fixture without defeat.

The Hammers' only victory in 14 top-flight meetings was by 2-1 at Upton Park in 1983.

Each of the past four Premier League encounters at the London Stadium ended in a draw.

West Ham United

Only once in West Ham's history have they lost each of their first three league games in a season without scoring, doing so in 1971-72.

West Ham haven't failed to score in any of their opening three league fixtures, regardless of the result, since 1994-95.

This is the fourth time in six seasons that the Hammers have lost their opening two Premier League matches.

Sunday marks their 500th Premier League home fixture - none of the previous eight teams to reach this milestone have lost the match (W5, D3). A 160th home defeat for the Hammers would equal the Premier League high held by Aston Villa.

Michael Antonio has only scored six goals in 35 games. His last two shots on target have come across his last six appearances, although he did score with both of those against Norwich and Brighton in May.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could equal their longest unbeaten top-flight run of eight matches, set between October and November 1981.

They can go three top-flight games unbeaten from the start of a season for the first time in 10 attempts.

Since the start of last season, only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have earned more away points than the 32 by Brighton, who have lost just four of their 20 fixtures (W8, D8).

Brighton are looking for three consecutive away league wins in London for the first time since a run of five in March 2001.

The Seagulls are the only unbeaten away side in Premier League matches in the capital since the beginning of last season (W3, D3).

Albion have only lost once in 11 league games, away at Manchester City in April.

Pascal Gross has been involved in seven goals in eight Premier League appearances against West Ham, scoring three and setting up four. It's his joint most goal involvements against a single opponent.

