Ex-England youth international Jamal Musiala scored as Bayern Munich continued their winning start to the season with a home win over Wolfsburg.

The German champions followed up their 6-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt by scoring two goals in 10 first-half minutes in their first home game.

Midfielder Musiala, 19, opened the scoring, his third goal in two Bundesliga games this season.

Thomas Muller, 32, added the second two minutes before half-time.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0.

Stuttgart-born Musiala spent much of his childhood in London impressing in the academies at Southampton and Chelsea, while playing for England sides at under-15 to under-21 level.

He has since become the youngest player to represent Germany at a major tournament when he appeared at Euro 2020.

Bayern are level on six points with Borussia Dortmund but top the table due to a superior goal difference.

Wolfsburg have one point from their opening two games and are 14th in the table.