Ex-England youth international Jamal Musiala scored as Bayern Munich continued their winning start to the season with a home win over Wolfsburg.
The German champions followed up their 6-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt by scoring two goals in 10 first-half minutes in their first home game.
Midfielder Musiala, 19, opened the scoring, his third goal in two Bundesliga games this season.
Thomas Muller, 32, added the second two minutes before half-time.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0.
Stuttgart-born Musiala spent much of his childhood in London impressing in the academies at Southampton and Chelsea, while playing for England sides at under-15 to under-21 level.
He has since become the youngest player to represent Germany at a major tournament when he appeared at Euro 2020.
Bayern are level on six points with Borussia Dortmund but top the table due to a superior goal difference.
Wolfsburg have one point from their opening two games and are 14th in the table.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezBooked at 15mins
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18Sabitzer
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 83'minutes
- 17ManéSubstituted forTelat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 10Sané
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Casteels
- 20Baku
- 3Bornauw
- 4Lacroix
- 5van de Ven
- 39WimmerSubstituted forKruseat 45'minutes
- 27ArnoldSubstituted forVranckxat 83'minutes
- 29Guilavogui
- 32SvanbergBooked at 52minsSubstituted forNmechaat 61'minutes
- 33MarmoushSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 68'minutes
- 10NmechaSubstituted forBrekaloat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Rosa da Silva
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Vranckx
- 9Kruse
- 12Pervan
- 14Brekalo
- 16Kaminski
- 17Philipp
- 22Nmecha
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Aster Vranckx replaces Maximilian Arnold.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Josip Brekalo replaces Lukas Nmecha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Sadio Mané.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Lukas Nmecha is caught offside.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg).