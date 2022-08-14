Last updated on .From the section Bradford

A Bradford City fan was injured when a flare was thrown from the upper tier of the Kop

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks says the use of pyrotechnics inside Valley Parade is "abhorrent" after a flare struck a home supporter.

It was thrown from the upper tier of the home Kop stand, injuring a fan in the lower section during Saturday's League Two win over Newport.

Sparks said those responsible would face "the strongest possible action."

In 1985, 56 people were killed when the ground's main stand burned down during a match against Lincoln City.

Sparks told the club website: external-link "Given our history, and what many of our supporters have been through together, it was utterly sickening to see a pyrotechnic deployed inside Valley Parade.

"After what our club has experienced, it is abhorrent to think one of our own supporters would show such a disregard for our history, and such disrespect to fellow supporters.

"Yesterday's events will have no doubt affected a number of people who were made to witness them. For that, on behalf of the football club, I would like to apologise."

The club are reviewing CCTV footage and are seeking witnesses to help identify those responsible.

Before the season started the Premier League and English Football League announced a new crackdown on supporter behaviour, including pitch invasions and flares.

Under the new rules individuals who carry or use pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will be banned, and those identified will be reported to the police.

On the opening weekend of the EFL season a Crewe fan required "urgent medical attention" for breathing difficulties after a flare was let off in the away end at Rochdale.