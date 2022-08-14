Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley celebrates scoring against Guildford City on Saturday

Jersey Bulls striker Lorne Bickley can become an "all-round centre-forward" according to manager Gary Freeman.

The Jersey-born striker, 24, who had spells at Kettering and Hartlepool after playing college football in the USA, scored twice in the Bulls' 3-1 win over Guildford City on Saturday.

"Lorne's got real quality," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think he's still got a lot more to improve, I think he can really develop into an all-round centre-forward."

Bickley's two headed goals, in either half, set the foundations for Jersey's first win of the season in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

"He's got every attribute you want, and in the air that does give us that option if we can get it wide to deliver balls in," Freeman added.

"You know he's got the ability to do what he did, which was a cracking header back the way it came and gave the keeper no chance.

"He's going to be a big player for us this year I've no doubt."