Ryan Hardie - who was Argyle's top scorer last season - has found the net twice in four appearances this season

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his forward line is becoming "hard to stop" after their 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

Ryan Hardie, Finn Azaz and Danny Mayor all contributed to the goals, with Mayor assisting Azaz's opener before Hardie scored a penalty.

The win moved the Pilgrims up to fifth place in League One.

"They're all good players, they're all talented footballers and they've got loads of ability," Schumacher said.

"I just think the understanding of them playing together and understanding the system is getting there, it's not perfect yet, but it's getting better.

"When we get it right and we play it forwards into those three attacking players it's hard to stop.

"It's really pleasing that they're gelling and they're getting to grips with it, but I still think there's room for improvement as well," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Argyle have secured wins over Peterborough and Barnsley in League One this season- two sides that were relegated from the Championship in May - results that Schumacher feels could be key come the end of the season.

"That was another thing that we looked at in the summer, we've got to pick points up against teams who are going to be in the top six, and I fancy Barnsley and Peterborough to both be up there.

"So, so far so good, we've managed to get early points on the board against good sides, but it's important now that we go and back it up again on Tuesday and try to get a result again, because if you want to be up there you've got to be a bit more consistent."