Sam Nombe and Jevani Brown (right) have scored five of Exeter City's six League One goals this season

Exeter City forward Jevani Brown says he and strike partner Sam Nombe have "clicked together" this season.

Nombe assisted a Brown goal for the second time in three league games as Exeter took the lead before losing 2-1 at Cambridge United in League One.

The pair have scored seven goals in four games this season, with Brown earning a call-up for Jamaica.

"Me and Sam have got that connection that everyone's seen from the start of the season," Brown told BBC Devon.

"We've just clicked together, we know each other's game, it's working really well and hopefully we can stay injury free and continue doing what we're doing."

The partnership suffered last season with Nombe missing two significant spells with a hamstring injury.

But this season the pair have been one of the standout strike forces in the third tier, having helped Exeter win promotion from League Two in May.

"I'm delighted with getting a call-up," added Brown, who will join the Jamaica side for a four-team tournament in Austria later this month.

"As everyone knows it's not an actual international break, so I'll be missing a couple of games which is not ideal, but it's one of those ones where it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

"It's been a good start, not just from me but from all the boys," added Brown, who moved to Exeter after being released by Colchester at the end of he 2020-21 season, after the Cambridge defeat.

"The first three games have been very good, the results outstanding and today was a spanner in the works."