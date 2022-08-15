Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Carlos made 136 appearances for Sevilla and scored six goals for the La Liga club

Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos is set for a period on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles in his home debut against Everton on Saturday.

The 29-year-old summer signing was forced off in stoppage time in Villa's 2-1 victory over Everton .

Carlos joined from Sevilla for £26m in June and started both of Villa's opening Premier League fixtures.

"The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme," a club statement confirmed.

Following the game, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted he was "extremely worried" about the Brazilian defender after his injury.

Gerrard partnered Carlos with Ezri Konsa in central defence against Bournemouth, before playing him with the recalled England international Tyrone Mings against Everton.

Callum Chambers is the only other fit senior centre-back available for selection, while Kortney Hause has only just returned to training after a knee injury. Hause's last played for Villa in January last season.