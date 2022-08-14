Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Freuler is Forest's third signing in 24 hours

Nottingham Forest have signed Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

The 30-year-old, who has 46 international caps, is Forest's 15th signing of the summer.

It follows the arrivals of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis and former Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate on Saturday.

Freuler's signing comes after Forest won their opening home game of the season against West Ham on Sunday.

He has spent the last six-and-a-half seasons playing for Atalanta.

Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson headline Forest's recruits this summer, with the England keeper on loan from Manchester United.

The club also broke their transfer record to sign striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a reported £17m.