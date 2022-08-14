Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland centre-half Jenna Clark scored Glasgow City's late winner

Glasgow City were given an almighty scare by Motherwell before the 15-time Scottish champions secured a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until centre-half Jenna Clark's close-range header for the visitors following a free-kick.

Champions Rangers had no such problems, hammering hosts Aberdeen 8-0.

In two city derbies, Celtic beat hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, while Spartans edged visiting Hearts 2-1.

There were also 4-0 wins for Hibernian over visitors Hamilton Academical and Dundee United away to Glasgow Women.

City's narrow Scottish Women's Premier League escape against Motherwell is not ideal preparation as Eileen Gleeson's side turn to hosting Roma in Thursday's Women's Champions League qualifier.

In contrast, Scotland striker Lizzie Arnot helped give Malky Thomson's Rangers a perfect warm-up for their meeting with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Greece by scoring half of their goals in Aberdeen.

Winger Rachel McLauchlan, defender Kathryn Hill and striker Kirsty Howat also found the net, with midfielder Dina Orschmann grabbing her first Rangers goal since arriving from Turbine Potsdam.

Rangers, who have scored 22 times in their opening two games, top the SWPL1 on goal difference from Celtic and City, last season's runners-up.

A close-range finish via a deflection by winger Lucy Ashworth-Clifford midway through the first half and a penalty from defender Chloe Craig 10 minutes into the second half were enough to give Celtic victory over Thistle.

Aimee Anderson put Hearts ahead against Spartans with her first touch after coming on as a substitute shortly after the break, but striker Becky Galbraith equalised 10 minutes later before Ria McCafferty's cross into a crowded goalmouth took a deflection off a visiting player for the winner.

Crystal Thomas, Hibs' summer signing from Orlando Pride, marked the Leith club's first fixture at new home Meadowbank Stadium with a hat-trick against Accies before fellow forward Eilidh Adams completed the scoring.

Goals from defenders Cassie Cowper and Tammy Harkin, midfielder Jade McLaren and winger Rachel Todd gave United a convincing win over fellow promoted side Glasgow Women.