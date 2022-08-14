Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Lo Celso has 39 international caps for Argentina

Tottenham midfielder Giovani lo Celso has joined La Liga side Villarreal on a season-long loan deal.

The Argentina midfielder is re-joining the side where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Lo Celso, 26, joined Spurs from Real Betis in 2019 and made 84 appearances, scoring eight goals.

He played 16 times last season for Villarreal under coach Unai Emery, scoring one goal as the side made the semi-finals of the Champions League.