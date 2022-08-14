Close menu
Spanish La Liga
AlmeríaAlmería1Real MadridReal Madrid2

Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Substitute David Alaba scores with first touch to give champions comeback win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alaba and Kroos celebrbate
Alaba scored for the second time in four days after also finding the net against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup

Real Madrid opened their La Liga title defence with a hard-fought victory as they came from a goal down to beat Almeria.

Former Manchester United striker Largie Ramazani fired Almeria into a shock lead after just six minutes.

Home goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made a series of saves to frustrate Real before Lucaz Vazquez levelled.

David Alaba struck the winner from a free-kick with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Having beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup, Real came into the new La Liga season in confident mood.

But they were left stunned when Belgian forward Ramazani, who left United in 2020 after coming through their youth ranks, beat the offside trap and fired past Thibaut Courtois to put Almeria ahead.

Thwarted by Fernando on several occasions, Real thought they had levelled just before the break, but Vazquez's well-taken volley was chalked off for offside.

Vazquez got his goal, however, in the 61st minute when the ball fell kindly to him after a burst of pace from the lively Vinicius Jr.

With 15 minutes remaining, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti turned to Alaba and the former Bayern Munich player smashed a brilliant left-footed free-kick past Fernando within seconds of replacing Ferland Mendy.

Almeria had the chance to equalise three minutes into added time when Curro Sanchez's free-kick found Rodrigo Ely, but the Brazilian defender headed straight at Courtois.

Line-ups

Almería

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Martínez
  • 21Brandáriz Movilla
  • 2Fernandes MeloSubstituted forPuigmalat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 19Ely
  • 22Babic
  • 15Akieme
  • 5RobertoneSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 57'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 4EguarasSubstituted forPortilloat 81'minutes
  • 23Costa
  • 7RamazaniSubstituted forLazoat 71'minutes
  • 9SadiqBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFerreira Sousaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lázaro Fuoli
  • 8Portillo
  • 10Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 11Ferreira Sousa
  • 14Appiah
  • 16Lazo
  • 18Puigmal
  • 20Centelles Plaza
  • 33Rojas

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6Nacho
  • 23MendySubstituted forAlabaat 74'minutes
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forModricat 45'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forE Hazardat 58'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCasemiroat 83'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
14,386

Match Stats

Home TeamAlmeríaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away29
Shots on Target
Home6
Away15
Corners
Home2
Away15
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Ely (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Curro Sánchez.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    José Carlos Lazo (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chumi (Almeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curro Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Casemiro.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  9. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Ely (Almeria).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Arnau Puigmal (Almeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Arnau Puigmal (Almeria).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curro Sánchez (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. José Carlos Lazo (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Puigmal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Toni Kroos.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  19. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by José Carlos Lazo (Almeria).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11003033
2Real Madrid11002113
3Osasuna11002113
4Real Sociedad11001013
5Valencia11001013
6Espanyol10102201
7Celta Vigo10102201
8Barcelona10100001
9Rayo Vallecano10100001
10Ath Bilbao00000000
11Atl Madrid00000000
12Elche00000000
13Getafe00000000
14Mallorca00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Almería100112-10
17Sevilla100112-10
18Girona100101-10
19Cádiz100101-10
20Real Valladolid100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

